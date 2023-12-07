Man due in court charged with arson after blaze at Peterborough flats
A man has been charged with two counts of arson following a blaze at a Peterborough flat.
The fire was started in Freston, Paston at about 1.30am on Wednesday morning.
Police said that a woman needed hospital treatment after suffering minor injuries in the incident.
Today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Leroy Owen, 41, of no known address has been charged with two counts of arson.
“He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court today (December 7).”
Yesterday (Wednesday) the police spokesperson said: “We were informed by the fire service of an ongoing fire at a block of flats in Freston, Paston, at about 1.30am this morning. Officers attended and a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1.13am on Wednesday (6) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a fire on Freston in Paston, Peterborough.
“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a flat that was spreading quickly. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels. A casualty was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by ambulance.
“The crews returned to their stations by 3.20am.”