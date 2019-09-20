Man cuffed woman and stabbed her after pretending to be undercover police officer

A man who pretended to be a police officer to trick his way into a woman’s flat before handcuffing and stabbing her has been jailed for 20 years.

On July 3, 2016 David Watts asked the victim to let him into a block of flats she lived in Cambridge. The victim let Watts in after he told her he was an undercover police officer.

CCTV of Watts at Asda

The two spilt for a while but Watts, (58), then knocked on the victim’s door. He claimed he was conducting a warrant and handcuffed her before taking her to the bedroom.

In her bedroom he threatened to cut off the victims toes if she didn’t do what she was told. When she resisted he stabbed her repeatedly in the feet with a knife, causing minor injuries.

The victim tried to run but was pushed to the floor, tied up, blindfolded and gagged. Watts left her there while he made a phone call in which he said he would steal something even if he had to kill her.

Off the phone Watts, whose address was given as HMP Peterborough, stole the victim’s bank card and made her give him her Personal Identification Number (PIN). He then stole her bike and cycled to Asda on Coldham’s Lane, leaving her handcuffed with a plastic bag shoved inside her mouth.

At 8.23pm he removed £80 from the victim’s account using a cash machine outside the store.

Meanwhile the victim had managed to attract the attention of police by shouting for help. Once found she was taken to hospital.

CCTV from the cash point outside Asda, as well as DNA found on a window at the victim’s address, led to Watts being identified as a suspect.

Officers visited him in prison where he had been recalled for a previous offence, but he refused to be interviewed.

This week, at Cambridge Crown Court, after pleading guilty to robbery, Watts was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with an additional five years on licence.

DC James Firth said: “Watts turned the victims day into something out of a nightmare, all because he wanted to make some money. The things he subjected her to in her own home were frankly terrifying.

“I hope the sentence he’s been handed will allow her to begin to feel safe again, knowing this dangerous man will be kept off the streets for a significant length of time.”