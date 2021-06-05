Man charged with voyeurism offences involving 107 alleged victims
A man has appeared in court charged with voyeurism offences involving 107 alleged victims over a period of six years.
David Glover, of Edelweiss View, Tallington, Lincolnshire, is accused of installing equipment to observe women doing a private act, without their consent, for his own sexual gratification.
The 47-year-old is charged with five counts of voyeurism between March 2011 and March 2017.
Four of the counts concern named women, while the fifth count is in relation to “103 unidentified adult females”.
The defendant spoke only to confirm his identify and to deny all charges in a brief appearance before Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.
Details of the case were not opened in court.
Glover was bailed to return to the court for his trial on March 21 next year.