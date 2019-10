A man from Orton Goldhay has been charged with four counts of theft from shops in the Peterborough area.

Anthony Laird (37) of Medworth, was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) on suspicion of four separate incidents of theft; three at Beales department store in Peterborough and one at a Nisa convenience store in Whittlesey.

Beales in Peterborough

He has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).