Man charged with stealing bike from outside Peterborough McDonalds

Matthew Elsom due in court next month in connection with theft after being arrested yesterday

By Stephen Briggs
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:00 am

A man from Peterborough has been charged with stealing a bicycle in the city.

Matthew Elsom, 35, was arrested outside Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road, Walton, late on Wednesday night.

He has since been charged with stealing a bicycle worth £300 from outside McDonalds in Lincoln Road, Walton, on 5 August.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Elsom, of no fixed address, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.

