A man from Peterborough has been charged with stealing a bicycle in the city.

Matthew Elsom, 35, was arrested outside Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road, Walton, late on Wednesday night.

He has since been charged with stealing a bicycle worth £300 from outside McDonalds in Lincoln Road, Walton, on 5 August.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

