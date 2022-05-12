A man will appear in court today after he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a Peterborough city centre street this week.

Ivan Akentjev, (45), of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was arrested in Peterborough city centre yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 11) following reports of a sexual assault on a woman in Broadway the previous night (10 May).

Cambridgeshire police said alleged offence took place at around 8.30pm on Tuesday in the city centre street. The force also said Akentjev was not known to the alleged victim.

This afternoon police said Akentjev was charged with sexual assault. Cambridgeshire Police said he is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court later today to face the charge.