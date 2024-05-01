Man charged with seven offences including rape, human trafficking and child exploitation
Lincolnshire Police have charged a 43-year-old Peterborough man with seven offences “relating to an investigation into the reported sexual exploitation of girls in Lincoln”.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said their officers had been conducting an investigation over the past five months “into reports of men travelling from outside the county for sexual gain”.
“Zaheer Hussain, of Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe, in Peterborough, was charged in the early hours of Friday, April 26,” the spokesperson said.
“His charges are: two counts of child sexual exploitation; two counts of human trafficking; two counts of rape and perverting the course of justice
“Following a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday April 27, he was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 24.
They added: “A 49-year-old man also arrested in connection with this investigation remains on police bail, and our enquiries are continuing.”