Jacques Nel remanded into custody

A man has been charged with the rape and attempted rape of two girls in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police said Jacques Nel has been remanded into custody ahead of a future court appearence.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 38-year-old man has been charged with rape and attempted rape in Stamford.

Court news

“This was believed to have taken place in a wooded area close to the Meadows on Thursday evening (25 July).

“Jacques Nel of Chapel Lane, North Luffenham in Oakham has been charged with rape and attempted rape of two girls under the age of 16.