Man charged with rape and attempted rape of girls in Stamford

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jul 2024, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Jacques Nel remanded into custody

A man has been charged with the rape and attempted rape of two girls in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police said Jacques Nel has been remanded into custody ahead of a future court appearence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 38-year-old man has been charged with rape and attempted rape in Stamford.

Court newsCourt news
Court news

“This was believed to have taken place in a wooded area close to the Meadows on Thursday evening (25 July).

“Jacques Nel of Chapel Lane, North Luffenham in Oakham has been charged with rape and attempted rape of two girls under the age of 16.

“He has been remanded to custody and will appear in court at a later date.”