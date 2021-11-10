Man charged with Peterborough burglary
A man has been charged with carrying out a burglary in Peterborough.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:43 pm
Amor Hussain, 41, was arrested at his home in South Parade, Netherton, yesterday morning (Monday).
He has since been charged with burglary including theft of a handbag and bank cards, relating to an incident in Winwick Place, Westwood, on 28 October.
He has also been charged with four counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.
Hussain was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday)