Man charged with Peterborough burglary

Court news

Amor Hussain, 41, was arrested at his home in South Parade, Netherton, yesterday morning (Monday).

He has since been charged with burglary including theft of a handbag and bank cards, relating to an incident in Winwick Place, Westwood, on 28 October.

He has also been charged with four counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.