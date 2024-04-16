Man charged with murder of Wisbech pensioner Una Crown

Una Crown died 11 years ago after being stabbed to death in her own home
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:07 BST
A man will appear in court today (Tuesday) after being charged with the murder of Wisbech pensioner Una Crown 11 years ago.

Cambridgeshire Police said that David Newton, 69, of Magazine Close has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Mrs Crown was 86 when she was found stabbed to death in her home in Magazine Lane on Sunday, 13 January, 2013.