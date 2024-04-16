Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man will appear in court today (Tuesday) after being charged with the murder of Wisbech pensioner Una Crown 11 years ago.

Cambridgeshire Police said that David Newton, 69, of Magazine Close has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...