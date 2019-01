A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Dean Marshall (36) of Lammas Gardens, Huntingdon, has been charged over a serious assault which happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Thimble Close, Colne, Huntingdon.

Dean Marshall

A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries from the incident and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.