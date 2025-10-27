Alma Road Mosque.

A man has pleaded guilty to religiously aggravated harassment and assaulting an emergency worker after entering a Peterborough mosque on Friday (October 24) morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Hooper, 57, of Millfield Court, Dogsthorpe entered a mosque on Alma Road at before 7am, leading those inside to call police with reports of disorderly and abusive behaviour.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (October 25) and pleaded guilty to religiously aggravated harassment and assaulting an emergency worker. He pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been released on bail, with strict conditions not to go to the mosque for any reason, and will next appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 26 November.

Superintendent Ben Martin said: "We recognise the impact this incident has had on the community and the importance of getting the suspect in front of the courts as swiftly as possible.

"We will continue to have an increased police presence near mosques in the city in the coming days as reassurance."

In response to the incident, police increased their presence around mosques in the city and Council Leader

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council Leader Shabina Qayyum released the following statement: “I was greatly disturbed to learn of the incident at the Alma Road Mosque whereby a male had entered the premises and verbally abused worshippers with racist language.

“In such worrying times, I never though that Peterborough, being a largely peace-loving city, would ever be subjected to such hate. Seeing the abuse was distressing, it has no place in our city, I am angered by the sheer amount of hate being directed towards muslims all over the country and in out own city even more frequently.

“The rise of the far-right narrative and language of politicians must be addressed in light of our places of worship, more so mosques, being attacked consistently.

“I shall be raising this at the highest level in government to ensure that our muslim community in Peterborough is kept safe, secure and free from intimidation and abuse. I will not tolerate such hate towards the muslim community and will call it out for what it is every time it happens.

"Please do reach out to me personally if there is anything I can do. I am here alongside my cabinet to be at hand for any help or assistance you may require.”