Man charged with drug dealing in Peterborough and breaching deportation order

A man has been charged with breaching a deportation order and drug dealing in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:24 pm
Crime

Iade Justo (32), of Lethbridge Road was initially arrested at his home in Paston by the Acquisitive Crime Team yesterday morning (Thursday) on suspicion of breaching a deportation order.

Following further investigations, he was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, being in possession of criminal property and breach of a deportation order.

He has been remanded and was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.