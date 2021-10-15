Man charged with drug dealing in Peterborough and breaching deportation order

Crime

Iade Justo (32), of Lethbridge Road was initially arrested at his home in Paston by the Acquisitive Crime Team yesterday morning (Thursday) on suspicion of breaching a deportation order.

Following further investigations, he was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, being in possession of criminal property and breach of a deportation order.