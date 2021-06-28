Man charged with drink driving after police say he gave a roadside reading nearly four times the legal limit in Peterborough
A man is due in court charged with drink driving after police said he was nearly four times over the drink drive limit when he was stopped in Peterborough.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:52 pm
Maris Sijats, 36, of Western Road, Leicester was stopped in Cobden Avenue, Peterborough at 12.45am this morning (Monday).
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing said Sijtats had given a roadside reading of 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He has now been charged with drink driving.
Sijats is due to appear in front of magistrates tomorrow.