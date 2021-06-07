Man charged with drink driving after crash which saw car smash into house
A man has been charged with drink driving after a crash which saw a car smash into a house in Ramsey.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:53 pm
The crash happened in School Lane at about 10.15pm last night, when the driver of a blue Ford Focus crashed into the building, causing significant damage to the front of the home.
Today Timothy Allen, 24, of Popes Lane, Warboys was charged with drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 July.
No-one was injured in the incident.