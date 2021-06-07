Suspected drink driver crashes car into house

The crash happened in School Lane at about 10.15pm, when the driver of a blue Ford Focus crashed into the building, causing significant damage to the front of the home.

Thankfully, no-one in the house was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the driver, a 24-year-old man from Warboys, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and dangerous driving, and was currently in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.