Suspected drink driver crashes car into house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a house in Ramsey last night.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:07 pm

The crash happened in School Lane at about 10.15pm, when the driver of a blue Ford Focus crashed into the building, causing significant damage to the front of the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thankfully, no-one in the house was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the driver, a 24-year-old man from Warboys, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and dangerous driving, and was currently in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The car, and the damage caused to the house