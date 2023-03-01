News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man charged with drink driving after crash involving parked car in Peterborough

Police said a man had given a breathalyser reading nearly four times over the drink drive limit following the incident on Sunday night

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man will appear in court charged with drink driving after a crash involving a parked car in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said they were called to Honeyhill, Paston at about 3.30pm on Sunday, February 26, after reports of a car crashing into a parked vehicle in the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said a man gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – nearly four times the limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Andrius Bitinas, 48, of Honeyhill, was arrested and later charged with drink driving, failing to stop after a road collision and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The police spokesperson said he is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 April.

Peterborough PolicePeterboroughCambridgeshire