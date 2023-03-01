Man charged with drink driving after crash involving parked car in Peterborough

A man will appear in court charged with drink driving after a crash involving a parked car in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said they were called to Honeyhill, Paston at about 3.30pm on Sunday, February 26, after reports of a car crashing into a parked vehicle in the street.

A spokesperson for the force said a man gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – nearly four times the limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Andrius Bitinas, 48, of Honeyhill, was arrested and later charged with drink driving, failing to stop after a road collision and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.