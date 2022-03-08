Man charged with dangerous driving after BMW overtakes marked police car at 127mph near Peterborough
A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a BMW overtook a marked police car at 127mph on the A1M near Peterborough.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (March 6) on the road at Sawtry.
Hugo Neris, (37) of Bader Close, Ramsey, has since been charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath test..
He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 1.