Man charged with carrying out armed robbery of petrol station
A man is due in court today charged with carrying out an armed robbery at a Chatteris petrol station.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 9:46 am
Police were called at 8.29pm on Saturday evening with reports of a gun-point robbery at Applegreen Services in Bridge Street. No one was injured during the incident.
Shane Richards, 29, of Treeway in Chatteris, was arrested in the town just after midday yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
He has since been charged with robbery and being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence (robbery).
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.