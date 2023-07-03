Man charged with carrying out armed robbery at bookies in Ramsey
David Edge to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (July 3)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:11 BST
A man will appear in court today (Monday, July 3) charged with carrying out an armed robbery on a bookmakers in Ramsey.
David Edge, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing.
The robbery happened at the S&D Bookmakers in Little Whyte at about 1.20pm on June 29.