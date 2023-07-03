News you can trust since 1948
Man charged with carrying out armed robbery at bookies in Ramsey

David Edge to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (July 3)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

A man will appear in court today (Monday, July 3) charged with carrying out an armed robbery on a bookmakers in Ramsey.

David Edge, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing.

The robbery happened at the S&D Bookmakers in Little Whyte at about 1.20pm on June 29.

