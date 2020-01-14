Man charged with burgling Peterborough pub

A man has been charged with burgling a pub in Peterborough.

The man from Leicester has been charged with one count of burglary relating to an incident at the Harrier in Gunthorpe Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Harrier

Cambridgeshire police were called to the pub at 4.38am on Sunday to “reports of suspicious circumstances”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene, together with PD Sabre from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Dog Unit and his handler.

“On arrival at the location a man was found inside the pub with suspected stolen bottles of alcohol and was consequently arrested.”

The man has been released on bail and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in February for his first hearing.