Man charged with breaking into Peterborough pub, coffee shop and Frankie & Benny's restaurant

A man has been charged with three counts of breaking into Peterborough businesses over the last two weeks.

William Thornton, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, was arrested yesterday (Monday) on suspicion of a number of commercial burglaries and going equipped to steal.

The Wheatsheaf in Eastfield Road

Thornton (43) has since been charged with going equipped to steal and three counts of non-dwelling burglaries relating to break-ins at The Wheatsheaf in Eastfield Road, CHAI coffee shop, also in Eastfield Road, and Frankie & Benny’s restaurant in Boongate, all since September 24.

He has also been charged with another burglary at Frankie & Benny’s in May.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).