A man was arrested in Peterborough after recording a reading that was allegedly more than four times the legal drink drive limit.

The man was arrested in Malborne Way yesterday (Wednesday).

Police news

Road police had attended the scene after someone had called to say a vehicle had broken down on a roundabout.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Kettering, blew 150mg in a roadside breath test - the legal limit is 35.

The man has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.