Man charged with being drunk and disorderly at Cathedral Square Coronation street party

A man will appear in court later this month charged with being drunk and disorderly at a Peterborough city centre Coronation street party.

Police said they arrested a man at the party in Cathedral Square at about 12.40pm on Saturday, May 6, as festivities were taking place while the historic ceremony was taking place at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Cathedral Square party saw scores of people attend the celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III in the city centre, with other parties taking place across the city, and the rest of the country, over the weekend.

