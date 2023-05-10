News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

Man charged with being drunk and disorderly at Cathedral Square Coronation street party

Daniel Young due in court at the end of the month to face charge following arrest at party

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:51 BST

A man will appear in court later this month charged with being drunk and disorderly at a Peterborough city centre Coronation street party.

Police said they arrested a man at the party in Cathedral Square at about 12.40pm on Saturday, May 6, as festivities were taking place while the historic ceremony was taking place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cathedral Square party saw scores of people attend the celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III in the city centre, with other parties taking place across the city, and the rest of the country, over the weekend.

Police arrest a man at the partyPolice arrest a man at the party
Police arrest a man at the party
Most Popular

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Daniel Young, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and has been bailed to attend Peterborough Magistrates Court on 31 May.”

Read More
Smiles galore as Dogsthorpe, Werrington and Fletton Avenue host Coronation stree...