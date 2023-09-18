Man charged with attempted rape and assault in Peterborough skate park
A man has been charged following a sexual offence near Welland skate park last week.
By Ben Jones
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Maris Sliksans, 31, was arrested on Thursday (September 14) last week at his home in Hallaton Road in connection with the offence.
He has since been charged with attempted rape, threatening a person with a knife and assault causing actual bodily harm.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cambridge Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 16.