Man charged with attempted burglary of Peterborough home

Court News

Vitalijus Beliakevas, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday morning (Tuesday) following reports of an attempted burglary in Leaf Avenue, Hampton, in the early hours of Sunday morning (24 October).

He has been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.