Man charged with attempted burglary of Peterborough home
A man is due in court today (Wednesday) charged with the attempted burglary of a Peterborough home.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:48 am
Vitalijus Beliakevas, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday morning (Tuesday) following reports of an attempted burglary in Leaf Avenue, Hampton, in the early hours of Sunday morning (24 October).
He has been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.
Members of the public are urged to report suspicious activity to police, along with any CCTV footage. This can be done online at https://bit.ly/3nvrIFH.