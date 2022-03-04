Man charged with assaulting police officers in Peterborough city centre
A man has been charged with assaulting two police officers in Peterborough city centre.
Leroy Ochieng, 31, was arrested in Long Causeway in the early hours of Tuesday morning (1 March) following reports of an assault on a member of the public.
He has since been charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, assault and possession of cannabis.
Ochieng, of no fixed address, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.