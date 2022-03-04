Man charged with assaulting police officers in Peterborough city centre

Leroy Ochieng, 31, was arrested in Long Causeway in the early hours of Tuesday morning (1 March) following reports of an assault on a member of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, assault and possession of cannabis.

Ochieng, of no fixed address, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.