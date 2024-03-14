Man charged with arson following blaze at home in Woodston, Peterborough
Joshua Allen also charged with assaulting an emergency worker
A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with arson following a fire at a home in Peterborough.
Emergency services were called to New Road, Woodston at about 6.30pm on Tuesday (March 12) following reports of the blaze.
Firefighters spent around two hours bringing the fire under control.
Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that Joshua Allen, 31, of New Road, Woodston, Peterborough, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning.