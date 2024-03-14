Man charged with arson following blaze at home in Woodston, Peterborough

Emergency services were called to New Road, Woodston at about 6.30pm on Tuesday (March 12) following reports of the blaze.

Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that Joshua Allen, 31, of New Road, Woodston, Peterborough, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning.