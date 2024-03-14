Man charged with arson following blaze at home in Woodston, Peterborough

Joshua Allen also charged with assaulting an emergency worker
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with arson following a fire at a home in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to New Road, Woodston at about 6.30pm on Tuesday (March 12) following reports of the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters spent around two hours bringing the fire under control.

Most Popular
Police at New Road in Woodston following the firePolice at New Road in Woodston following the fire
Police at New Road in Woodston following the fire

Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that Joshua Allen, 31, of New Road, Woodston, Peterborough, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning.