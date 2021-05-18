Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland
A man has been charged with carrying out an armed robbery in Fenland at the weekend.
Jaimie Collins, 35, was arrested on Sunday afternoon (16 May) at his home in Lancaster Way, Chatteris, following reports of an armed robbery in Wimblington earlier that day.
He has since been charged with attempted robbery and armed robbery, including the possession of an imitation firearm, as well as possession of a machete in a public place.
Collins was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today where he was bailed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 15 June.