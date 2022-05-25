Andrew Allen, 43, was arrested in Bretton yesterday morning (May 24) by officers from the Cambridgeshire Police’s Acquisitive Crime Team.

This morning, he has been charged with eight offences:

- Attempted robbery – Co-op, High Street, Eye, on May 13

The Co-op in Eye.

Two counts of possession of a knife in a public place – Co-op, High Street, Eye, on May 13

Burglary including theft of cash and jewellery worth £7,000 – Peterborough Road, Eye, on May 13

Three counts of fraud by false representation, namely using a stolen bank card to withdraw cash – all on May 14

Possession of cannabis – May 24

Allen, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday May 25).