Andrew Allen, 43, was arrested in Bretton yesterday morning (May 24) by officers from the Cambridgeshire Police’s Acquisitive Crime Team.
This morning, he has been charged with eight offences:
- Attempted robbery – Co-op, High Street, Eye, on May 13
Two counts of possession of a knife in a public place – Co-op, High Street, Eye, on May 13
Burglary including theft of cash and jewellery worth £7,000 – Peterborough Road, Eye, on May 13
Three counts of fraud by false representation, namely using a stolen bank card to withdraw cash – all on May 14
Possession of cannabis – May 24
Allen, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday May 25).
Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife can report online on the police’s website.