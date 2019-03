A man has been charged with carrying out a serious assault in Chatteris on Christmas Day last year.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, Chatteris, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been given conditional bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was found with serious head injuries in Station Street on Christmas morning. He is still recovering in hospital.