Man charged over drug deal after arrest on Peterborough bus

A man from Peterborough has been charged with possessing drugs - after being arrested on a city bus.

CCTV operators in the town centre had put a call into police about a suspected drugs deal. Officers from the Community Action Team were deployed and stopped a bus 28-year-old Mussa Embalo was on as it was leaving Queensgate bus station.

Embalo, of Herlington in Orton Malborne, was arrested and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

