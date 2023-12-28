A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Barrier Bank, off the A1175 Cowbit.“A woman, aged 18, suffered serious injuries following the single vehicle collision that took place at around 6.45am on 23 December.The vehicle involved was a black Peugeot 308.A” 20-year-old man has been arrested, and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.“We are appealing for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316. Please quote inc 108 of 23 December.”