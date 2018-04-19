Man charged over causing death by dangerous driving of Whittlesey man and well-known Peterborough rugby player

A man has been charged following a fatal crash on the B1040 Ramsey Road, Whittlesey.

Dale Smith, 30, of Front Road, Murrow, Wisbech, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with his driving licence, aggravated vehicle taking, burglary (non-dwelling) and handling stolen strops. He is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 30 April 2018 to enter his plea.

The burglary (non-dwelling) and aggravated vehicle taking incidents took place in Lincolnshire.

Mark Collin, 51, of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey, sadly died at the scene when his vehicle, a green Nissan Primera, was involved in a collision with a black Audi S3 on August 1 2017.

Police linked the crash to a ram raid earlier that day in Crowland.

Members of Peterborough Rugby Club, where Mark was a member, paid tribute to him at the time.

The scene of the fatal crash

A statement on the club’s website said: “The Club is saddened to announce the death of Mark Collin in a road traffic collision in he early hours of Tuesday morning

“Mark was a player with the Juggers and has recently been on tour with them to Portugal.

“He joined PRUFC 2 years ago moving from Thorney to get more Veteran level games but if there was no game he would play for any team that are short.

“He has played for the 2’s, 3’s and Juggers and if he couldn’t get a game there he’d play for anyone else who were short, Deeping, Thorney etc.

MUCH LOVED: Mark Colin in action for Peterborough Rugby Club. Photo: Peterborough Rugby Club

“He will be sadly missed.”

Tony Mclure, Veterans Team Captain: “Mark has been playing for Peterborough for the last two years and for a couple of years before that when he didn’t have a game with a Thorney.

“He has played in the 2’s, 3’s and several surrounding Clubs when The Juggers didn’t have a game and he was an integral member of the team.

He was well liked and respected and to his team mates he was known as The Banker as he was in charge of collecting the fines from the court sessions.

“He was a fun loving guy that now his kids have grown up lived for rugby and couldn’t wait for the new season to start our last memories of him will be of our Tour to Lisbon. A fun guy and a great mate. “