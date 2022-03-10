Man charged in connection with burglaries

Neil Robinson, 47, of Main Road, Wisbech, was arrested in the town on Tuesday afternoon (8 March).

He has been charged with burglary including theft of jewellery and cash, and attempted burglary with intent to steal, both relating to incidents in Chapel Road on 18 December.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.

A man has been charged in connection with burglaries in Wisbech

A 41-year-old woman from Wisbech was also arrested in connection with the burglaries, she has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 5 April.