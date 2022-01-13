Man charged following Cambridgeshire police drugs warrant
A man has been charged following a drugs warrant in Cambridgeshire.
Officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams carried out a section 23 Misuse of Drugs at warrant in Cambridge Road, St Neots, yesterday morning.
Nelson Smith, 22, of Cambridge Road, was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and assaulting a police officer.
He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (January 13).
If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3nog9AW