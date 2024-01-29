Man charged after windows smashed at Peterborough sushi restaurant
A man has been charged after a Peterborough sushi restaurant was hit by vandalism.
In the early hours of Thursday morning (January 25),one of the windows of Korean and Japanese restaurant Kokoro was smashed.
Police have since arrested a 26-year-old man and charged with criminal damage and burglary.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.25am on Thursday (25 January) with reports someone had smashed a window of a restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough.
“Declan Hyland, 26, of no known address, was arrested and later charged with criminal damage and burglary.”