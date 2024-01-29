Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged after a Peterborough sushi restaurant was hit by vandalism.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (January 25),one of the windows of Korean and Japanese restaurant Kokoro was smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have since arrested a 26-year-old man and charged with criminal damage and burglary.

Smashed windows at Kokoro on Cathedral Square.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.25am on Thursday (25 January) with reports someone had smashed a window of a restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough.