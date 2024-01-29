News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Man charged after windows smashed at Peterborough sushi restaurant

The restaurant opened in 2023.
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
A man has been charged after a Peterborough sushi restaurant was hit by vandalism.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (January 25),one of the windows of Korean and Japanese restaurant Kokoro was smashed.

Police have since arrested a 26-year-old man and charged with criminal damage and burglary.

Smashed windows at Kokoro on Cathedral Square.Smashed windows at Kokoro on Cathedral Square.
Smashed windows at Kokoro on Cathedral Square.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.25am on Thursday (25 January) with reports someone had smashed a window of a restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough.

“Declan Hyland, 26, of no known address, was arrested and later charged with criminal damage and burglary.”

