Police have charged a 42-year-old man after a branch of Barclays bank in Peterborough city centre was badly vandalised on Wednesday morning (March 6).

Darren Wyer, 42, of Reeves Way, Peterborough has been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 7).

The vandalised Barclays Bank on Church Street.

Early on Wednesday morning, all of the windows of the shop front were smashed with reports that the counters inside have also been damaged.

Police are currently on the scene and the bank is closed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.30am today (March 6) with reports someone was causing damage to the front of Barclays Bank in Church Street, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and a 42-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and burglary.