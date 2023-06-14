A man who deliberately caused a crash on the A47 at Guyhirn so he could pull another motorist from a car and assault him after a row at a petrol station counter has been jailed.

Brian Chapman, 42, has been jailed for 18 months at Peterborough Crown Court, after he rammed the victim from behind with his Golf before overtaking and braking sharply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have labelled his behaviour as ‘thuggish and dangerous.’

Court news

The court had heard the assault happened on the evening of 21 September, 2021.

Chapman had driven to the Thorney Toll filling station with his brother who wanted to buy tobacco.

However, Chapman’s brother didn’t have enough money and got into an argument with the cashier at the night-pay counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim filled up his car with petrol and went to pay at the counter where the argument ensuing.

Chapman’s brother turned and began shouting at the victim, suggesting he should pay for the tobacco, and when the victim refused, the brother became even more aggressive.

The victim began to walk back towards his car, with the brother continuing to shout and swear, and drove onto the A47 towards Guyhirn where the incident happened.

The victim’s car slammed into the back of the Golf before Chapman dragged him from his car, pushed him to the ground and assaulted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim and his son managed to prevent Chapman from driving off but he fled from the scene on foot.

On Thursday (8 June), at Peterborough Crown Court, Chapman, of Puddingpoke Lane, Lutton, Lincolnshire, was jailed for one year and six months, having been found guilty of actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and nine months and will have to do a re-test.