Man caught red handed growing cannabis worth thousands at Peterborough home jailed

A man who was caught tending to cannabis plants worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in a Peterborough property has been jailed.

Bujar Gjeci, 44, was arrested at the premises in New Road, Peterborough, in March.

He was gloved up and found with growing paraphernalia and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £150,000.

Bujar Gjeci and some of the drugs found at the home

Gjeci, of New Road, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to producing class B drugs, and was jailed for a year in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (6 June).

Detective Constable Owen Howard, said: “Drugs and associated crime bring misery and despair to our county and we will continue to do all we can to put those who sell and produce them before the courts.