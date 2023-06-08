News you can trust since 1948
Man caught red handed growing cannabis worth thousands at Peterborough home jailed

Bujar Gjeci found ‘gloved up’ at Woodston property with drugs worth £150,000
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

A man who was caught tending to cannabis plants worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in a Peterborough property has been jailed.

Bujar Gjeci, 44, was arrested at the premises in New Road, Peterborough, in March.

He was gloved up and found with growing paraphernalia and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £150,000.

Bujar Gjeci and some of the drugs found at the homeBujar Gjeci and some of the drugs found at the home
Gjeci, of New Road, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to producing class B drugs, and was jailed for a year in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (6 June).

Detective Constable Owen Howard, said: “Drugs and associated crime bring misery and despair to our county and we will continue to do all we can to put those who sell and produce them before the courts.

“We rely on the eyes and ears of people in our communities to provide us with the information we need to bring those involved in the drugs trade to justice.”