Man carried knife to look ‘cool’ Cambridgeshire court hears

A man was found acting suspiciously outside a restaurant in Cambridge with a large kitchen knife in his coat pocket.

Fernando Matias Facada, 18, was seen by police behaving suspiciously outside the restaurant at Clifton Leisure Park, in Clifton Way, Cambridge, on 30 November.

The knife recovered by police when Fernando Matias Facada was stopped

The officer approached and he tried to flee but was caught and arrested after a short chase.

He was searched and the knife, with cling film wrapped around its handle, found in his pocket.

Facada, of Hereward Way, Trumpington, Cambridge, claimed he was carrying the knife because it looked ‘cool’ and had no intention of using it.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (3 January) and was given a four-month sentence in a Young Offenders Institute, suspended for 24 months. He was also given a nine-month curfew, from 7am to 7pm, and is banned from entering the Cambridge Clifton Leisure Parkduring these 9 months.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

It is also illegal to:

* sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

* carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

* carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

* use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.