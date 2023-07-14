Man banned from entering Peterborough City Centre charged with breaching court order

A man who has a court order in place, banning him from being in Peterborough City Centre, has been charged with breaching it.

Zack Mercier, 28, was arrested in Wentworth Street by the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on 13 July.

He has since been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order issued on 5 July 2023, by being in Wentworth Street on 13 July, breaching a criminal behaviour order issued on 5 July 2023, by being in Long Causeway on 10 July and breaching a criminal behaviour order issued on 5 July 2023, by being in Cathedral Square on 6 July.

Cambridgeshire Police released the update this morning (14 July).