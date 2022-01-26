Man arrested outside Peterborough city centre bank on suspicion of numerous offences

A man was arrested outside a Peterborough city centre bank on suspicion of a number of offences.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:58 am

Police arrested the man on Monday afternoon in Long Causeway.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at 3.25pm yesterday outside Santander on Long Causeway, Peterborough.

“He was arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, possessing class A drugs, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and criminal damage. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”

Police arrest the man. Pic: Lord Kenneth Montgomery-Moore