Man arrested on suspicion on intent to cause violence on Peterborough street
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with violence that took place on London Road in Peterborough on Wednesday night (November 22).
The incident occurred in Fletton and saw a man taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called with reports of violence on London Road, Peterborough at 9.43pm yesterday (22 November).
"A man 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He is currently in hospital for treatment for minor injuries.”