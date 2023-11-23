News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested on suspicion on intent to cause violence on Peterborough street

A man remains in hospital receiving treatment.
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:03 GMT
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with violence that took place on London Road in Peterborough on Wednesday night (November 22).

The incident occurred in Fletton and saw a man taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called with reports of violence on London Road, Peterborough at 9.43pm yesterday (22 November).

"A man 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He is currently in hospital for treatment for minor injuries.”