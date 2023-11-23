Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with violence that took place on London Road in Peterborough on Wednesday night (November 22).

The incident occurred in Fletton and saw a man taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called with reports of violence on London Road, Peterborough at 9.43pm yesterday (22 November).