Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Peterborough shopping centre released under investigation

The scene at the Tesco car park in Hampton in September. Picture: PT reader

The 44-year-old Peterborough man was arrested following an alleged incident at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton on September 19.

He had been bailed until today (Monday) by police while investigations took place.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the man had been released under investigation.

Following the allegation, scenes of crime officers set up tents in the car park to preserve the scene.

On the day after the alleged offence took place, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at 6.11am yesterday morning (September 19) to a report of a sexual offence in Tesco car park, Hampton, Peterborough.

“The tents were in place so any evidential opportunities were preserved if it were to rain.”