Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Wisbech pensioner Una Crown - 11 years after she was stabbed to death

Man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Wisbech pensioner Una Crown – 11 years after she was killed.

Una (86) was stabbed to death at her home in Magazine Lane on Sunday, 13 January, 2013.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The death was initially treated as unexplained but, after a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a murder investigation was launched.

Most Popular
Una CrownUna Crown
Una Crown

Mrs Crown's clothing had also been set alight.

Today, Cambridgeshire Police said a 69-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man was arrested this morning (15 April) and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.