Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Wisbech pensioner Una Crown - 11 years after she was stabbed to death
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Wisbech pensioner Una Crown – 11 years after she was killed.
Una (86) was stabbed to death at her home in Magazine Lane on Sunday, 13 January, 2013.
The death was initially treated as unexplained but, after a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a murder investigation was launched.
Mrs Crown's clothing had also been set alight.
Today, Cambridgeshire Police said a 69-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The man was arrested this morning (15 April) and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.