A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Spalding.

Police were called at 11.38am on Sunday, November 25 to a property on Neville Avenue, Spalding.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817973 SUS-180108-084545001

The body of a 49-year-old man was found.

A 59-year-old man from the Spalding area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.