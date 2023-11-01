Man arrested on suspicion of fraud after reports of fake iPhones being sold in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said investigations were continuing. The spokesperson said: “These are some of the items our officers seized from a man in Cathedral Square on Friday afternoon, after we received a report he was trying to sell fake iPhones to members of the public.“The 42-year-old from Romford was arrested on suspicion of fraud and spent the night in custody with us at Thorpe Wood Police Station.“He’s since been bailed while we carry out further enquiries.”