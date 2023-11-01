Man arrested on suspicion of fraud after reports of fake iPhones being sold in Peterborough's Cathedral Square
A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after reports fake iPhones were being sold in Peterborough.
The man was arrested on Friday by police in Cathedral Square, and a number of items were seized by police.
Officers have now released an image of some of the items seized from the man as investigations continue.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said investigations were continuing. The spokesperson said: “These are some of the items our officers seized from a man in Cathedral Square on Friday afternoon, after we received a report he was trying to sell fake iPhones to members of the public.“The 42-year-old from Romford was arrested on suspicion of fraud and spent the night in custody with us at Thorpe Wood Police Station.“He’s since been bailed while we carry out further enquiries.”