News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Man arrested on suspicion of fraud after reports of fake iPhones being sold in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

42-year-old man from Romford has now been bailed while police continue their investigation into the reports
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after reports fake iPhones were being sold in Peterborough.

The man was arrested on Friday by police in Cathedral Square, and a number of items were seized by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have now released an image of some of the items seized from the man as investigations continue.

Some of the items seizedSome of the items seized
Some of the items seized
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said investigations were continuing. The spokesperson said: “These are some of the items our officers seized from a man in Cathedral Square on Friday afternoon, after we received a report he was trying to sell fake iPhones to members of the public.“The 42-year-old from Romford was arrested on suspicion of fraud and spent the night in custody with us at Thorpe Wood Police Station.“He’s since been bailed while we carry out further enquiries.”