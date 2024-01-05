News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested on suspicion of endangering life after suspected arson at March house

Homes were evacuated after the fire began to rip through the house in March.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT
Police have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life after a house fire in March on Thursday evening (January 4).

More than 20 firefighters from were called to a bungalow on Hundred Road in March at around 6pm to tackle the blaze.

This resulted in a number of residents being evacuated from their homes.

Crews attending the fire on Hundred Road in March. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue.Crews attending the fire on Hundred Road in March. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue.
One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 5.58pm on Thursday, crews were called to a fire on Hundred Road in March.

“More than 20 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Manea and Stanground, including our turntable aerial ladder, attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a detached bungalow, which had already spread to the roof. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets, utilising the aerial ladder to tackle the fire from above.

Crews attending the fire on Hundred Road in March. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue.Crews attending the fire on Hundred Road in March. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue.
“The crews returned to their stations by 9.30pm.

“An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police added: “‘We were informed just before 6pm last night (4 January) of a house fire in Hundred Road, March.

"Officers attended and assisted the fire service, a woman received minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

"A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life and remains in custody at Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre.”