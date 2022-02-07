Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after raid on Peterborough home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after police raided a Peterborough home.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 7th February 2022, 9:37 am

Officers executed a warrant at the home in Pennine Way, Gunthorpe last week after receiving information from a member of the public.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and supplying a controlled drug.

He’s been interviewed and released from custody while officers carry out further enquiries.

Items found by police

Anyone with information about drugs in Peterborough should contact police either on their web chat or by calling 101.