Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after raid on Peterborough home

Officers executed a warrant at the home in Pennine Way, Gunthorpe last week after receiving information from a member of the public.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and supplying a controlled drug.

He’s been interviewed and released from custody while officers carry out further enquiries.

Items found by police